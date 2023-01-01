Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Albemarle
/
Albemarle
/
Chef Salad
Albemarle restaurants that serve chef salad
Pizzantica
780 Leonard Ave, Albemarle
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$10.95
Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and carrots topped with shredded mozzarella, boiled eggs, turkey, and ham
More about Pizzantica
Harmancos
1407 East Main St, Albemarle
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$8.99
More about Harmancos
