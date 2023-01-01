Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Albemarle

Go
Albemarle restaurants
Toast

Albemarle restaurants that serve chef salad

Banner pic

 

Pizzantica

780 Leonard Ave, Albemarle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.95
Mix greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, olives, and carrots topped with shredded mozzarella, boiled eggs, turkey, and ham
More about Pizzantica
Harmancos image

 

Harmancos

1407 East Main St, Albemarle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.99
More about Harmancos

Browse other tasty dishes in Albemarle

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Spaghetti

Map

More near Albemarle to explore

Concord

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Monroe

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (473 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston