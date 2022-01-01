Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken sandwiches in
Albemarle
/
Albemarle
/
Chicken Sandwiches
Albemarle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Harmancos
1407 East Main St, Albemarle
No reviews yet
Chicken Breast Sandwich
$10.99
More about Harmancos
Off the Square
114 South 2nd Street, Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(648 reviews)
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
specialty blend buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with house pickles, chipotle aioli, bibb lettuce and purple cabbage slaw
More about Off the Square
