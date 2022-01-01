Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Albemarle

Albemarle restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Harmancos

1407 East Main St, Albemarle

Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.99
Off the Square

114 South 2nd Street, Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
specialty blend buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with house pickles, chipotle aioli, bibb lettuce and purple cabbage slaw
