Grits in Albemarle

Albemarle restaurants
Albemarle restaurants that serve grits

Coach's - Albemarle image

 

Coach's - Albemarle

720 NC-24, Albemarle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP & GRITS$11.99
More about Coach's - Albemarle
Restaurant banner

 

Off the Square

114 South 2nd Street, Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Grits$4.00
Shrimp and Grits$16.00
sauteed shrimp, onions and peppers with house made tasso gravy
More about Off the Square

