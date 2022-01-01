Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Albemarle
/
Albemarle
/
Grits
Albemarle restaurants that serve grits
Coach's - Albemarle
720 NC-24, Albemarle
No reviews yet
SHRIMP & GRITS
$11.99
More about Coach's - Albemarle
Off the Square
114 South 2nd Street, Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(648 reviews)
Creamy Grits
$4.00
Shrimp and Grits
$16.00
sauteed shrimp, onions and peppers with house made tasso gravy
More about Off the Square
Browse other tasty dishes in Albemarle
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Nachos
Mushroom Burgers
Honey Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Fried Pickles
Chicken Salad
Boneless Wings
More near Albemarle to explore
Concord
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(42 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(159 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston