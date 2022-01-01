Albert Lea restaurants you'll love

Albert Lea restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Albert Lea

Albert Lea's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Albert Lea restaurants

1910 Fresh Mexican image

 

1910 Fresh Mexican

122 Bridge ave Albert Lea, Albert Lea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Beef and Lamb$7.99
Greek Style Gyro topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.
Little Burrito$5.00
Chicken, Pork Carnitas or Ground Beef
With Refried Beans, Rice, Shredded Cheese,
Sour Cream, and Salsa on the Side.
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.29
1 Lb Burrito Filled With Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Avocado Sauce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Shredded Cheese.
More about 1910 Fresh Mexican
112 On Broadway image

 

112 On Broadway

112 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shaved Prime Rib w. Au Jus$11.50
Bone-In Chicken Wings$7.95
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.50
More about 112 On Broadway
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill image

GRILL

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Bacon Burger$11.59
Seasoned beef patty with bourbon whiskey sauce, fried onions, cheese, thick smoked bacon, on a bed of coleslaw with brioche bun. Comes with fries.
Reuben Sandwich$10.99
Sliced corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese topped with house-made 1000 island on grilled marble rye bread. Includes fries.
Rum-glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger$11.59
Our seasoned patty with cheddar, bacon and a rum glazed pineapple ring coated without house coconut rum sauce.
More about Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
The Interchange image

TAPAS

The Interchange

211 S Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.3 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The AM Rave #1$7.50
Sour dough ciabatta, chopped bacon, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, and a freshly steamed egg. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
The Wrapper #5$8.50
Freshly steamed egg, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, spinach, rolled up into a tomato basil wrap. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
(Full) California Breeze$10.00
Whole wheat hoagie, oven roasted turkey, and provolone. Toasted then topped with avocado, cucumber, tomato and spinach. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.
More about The Interchange
Wedgewood Cove image

 

Wedgewood Cove

2200 W. 9th St., Albert Lea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Angus beef, bacon and american cheese
Motzy Sando$13.00
Fried chicken, bacon, mozz, spicy ranch
Tequila Chicken Wrap$14.00
Roasted Corn, SDT, Chicken and Tequila Lime Sauce
More about Wedgewood Cove
Banner pic

 

Als Burgers & Chicken

2319 Leland Dr, Albert Lea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Fingers$5.99
Handcut Fries$2.99
6 Fingers$10.99
More about Als Burgers & Chicken

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Albert Lea

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

