Albert Lea bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Albert Lea
More about 112 On Broadway
112 On Broadway
112 South Broadway, Albert Lea
|Popular items
|Shaved Prime Rib w. Au Jus
|$11.50
|Bone-In Chicken Wings
|$7.95
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.50
More about Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
GRILL
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea
|Popular items
|Rum-glazed Pineapple Bacon Burger
|$11.59
Our seasoned patty with cheddar, bacon and a rum glazed pineapple ring coated without house coconut rum sauce.
|Whiskey-Glazed Chicken Sandwich
|$11.79
Grilled whiskey-glazed chicken breast, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grilled bun. Includes fries.
|Jalapeno Cheese Curds
|$10.99
Amazing flavor with a slight kick, served with ranch dressing. Excellent with beer.