Bruschetta in
Albert Lea
/
Albert Lea
/
Bruschetta
Albert Lea restaurants that serve bruschetta
112 On Broadway
112 South Broadway, Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(327 reviews)
Bruschetta
$7.95
More about 112 On Broadway
GRILL
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(201 reviews)
Bruschetta
$13.75
Toasted baguette slices topped with seasoned ricotta cheese, diced tomatoes, fresh basil, chimichurri & balsamic glaze.
More about Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
