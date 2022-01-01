Chicken wraps in
Albert Lea
/
Albert Lea
/
Chicken Wraps
Albert Lea restaurants that serve chicken wraps
112 On Broadway
112 South Broadway, Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(327 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$10.50
More about 112 On Broadway
Wedgewood Cove
2200 W. 9th St., Albert Lea
No reviews yet
Tequila Chicken Wrap
$14.00
Roasted Corn, SDT, Chicken and Tequila Lime Sauce
More about Wedgewood Cove
