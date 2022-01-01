Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Albert Lea

Go
Albert Lea restaurants
Toast

Albert Lea restaurants that serve corn dogs

112 On Broadway image

 

112 On Broadway

112 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
More about 112 On Broadway
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill image

GRILL

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Kids - Mini Corn Dogs (6) w/fries$5.99
More about Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Albert Lea

Chicken Wraps

Patty Melts

Coleslaw

Chipotle Chicken

Pretzels

Nachos

Quesadillas

Reuben

Map

More near Albert Lea to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston