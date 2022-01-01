Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Albert Lea

Go
Albert Lea restaurants
Toast

Albert Lea restaurants that serve fish tacos

1910 Fresh Mexican image

 

1910 Fresh Mexican

122 Bridge ave Albert Lea, Albert Lea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$4.25
2 Fish Taco Meal$9.69
2 Fish strips fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, carrots and thousand islands dressing. Served with rice and beans.
1 Fish + 1 Shrimp Taco Meal$9.69
Fish and shrimps fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, carrots and thousand islands dressing. Served with rice and beans.
More about 1910 Fresh Mexican
Item pic

GRILL

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco Wrap$10.89
Breaded fish fillets with our special seasonings, chipotle salsa, slaw, onion and lettuce.
More about Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Albert Lea

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Corn Dogs

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Coleslaw

Chipotle Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Albert Lea to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston