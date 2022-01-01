Fish tacos in Albert Lea
1910 Fresh Mexican
122 Bridge ave Albert Lea, Albert Lea
|Fish Taco
|$4.25
|2 Fish Taco Meal
|$9.69
2 Fish strips fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, carrots and thousand islands dressing. Served with rice and beans.
|1 Fish + 1 Shrimp Taco Meal
|$9.69
Fish and shrimps fried with beer batter on flour tortillas, topped with cabbage, carrots and thousand islands dressing. Served with rice and beans.