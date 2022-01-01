Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Albert Lea

Go
Albert Lea restaurants
Toast

Albert Lea restaurants that serve patty melts

112 On Broadway image

 

112 On Broadway

112 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Un-Pattied Melt$10.50
More about 112 On Broadway
Item pic

GRILL

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.59
Grilled marble rye holds a seasoned burger with double swiss cheese, fried onions and our tangy sauce.
More about Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Albert Lea

Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Fish Tacos

Corn Dogs

Shrimp Tacos

Chipotle Chicken

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Map

More near Albert Lea to explore

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston