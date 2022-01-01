Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Albert Lea

Albert Lea restaurants
Albert Lea restaurants that serve tacos

1910 Fresh Mexican

122 Bridge ave Albert Lea, Albert Lea

Takeout
5 Taco Box
Taco Deal! 5 Tacos Served With Cilantro, Onions and your Choice of Salsa on the Side.
Fish Taco$4.25
Shrimp Taco$4.25
More about 1910 Fresh Mexican
112 On Broadway

112 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Tacos$10.50
Pulled Pork Tacos$10.50
More about 112 On Broadway
GRILL

Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.79
Crisp greens, seasoned group beef, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, black olives, & onions. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Pork Tacos$9.75
Pulled pork, pineapple, lettuce, coconut and southwest sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of coleslaw.
Shrimp Tacos$9.75
Grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro, southwest sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of coleslaw
More about Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill

