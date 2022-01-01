Tacos in Albert Lea
Albert Lea restaurants that serve tacos
1910 Fresh Mexican
122 Bridge ave Albert Lea, Albert Lea
|5 Taco Box
Taco Deal! 5 Tacos Served With Cilantro, Onions and your Choice of Salsa on the Side.
|Fish Taco
|$4.25
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
112 On Broadway
112 South Broadway, Albert Lea
|Beef Tacos
|$10.50
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$10.50
GRILL
Thirsty Fox Pub & Grill
1105 South Broadway, Albert Lea
|Taco Salad
|$11.79
Crisp greens, seasoned group beef, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, black olives, & onions. Served with sour cream & salsa.
|Pork Tacos
|$9.75
Pulled pork, pineapple, lettuce, coconut and southwest sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of coleslaw.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.75
Grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled onion, cilantro, southwest sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of coleslaw