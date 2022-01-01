Go
A cosy little restaurant in an old farm house in the fields. Brazilian and European foods and desserts. Available on-site or for take-out.

210 Douglas Bend Rd

Popular Items

Macaron$2.00
Chicken Stroganoff$22.00
Chicken chunks in creamy sauce with mushrooms and mild spices. Service with potato sticks and rice.
Bolinha de Queijo (4)$8.00
A mix of cheeses enrobed in a dough and deep fried. Quantity of 4 per order. Served with Alberto's "molho verde" sauce with fresh herbs.
Pastel Beef$15.00
Deep fried wheat dough pocket with your choice of ingredients. Base filling of mildly spiced ground beef. Select your additional ingredients. Served with a Brazilian vinaigrette and Alberto's "molho verde" house sauce with fresh herbs.
Side Salad Extra$5.00
Add a side salad to any menu item.
Fingerfood Sampler$10.00
A mix of fingerfoods, consisting of coxinhas with ground beef, shredded chicken, ham & cheese as well as a bolinha de queijo and a quibe. Served with Alberto's "molho verde" sauce with fresh herbs.
Chicken Curry$21.00
Chunks of chicken breast in a thick yellow curry cream (mildly spiced). Cilantro. Served with rice and chips.
Penne Mushroom Bacon$22.00
Penne pasta with a creamy bacon & mushroom sauce.
Key Lime Creme Pie$6.00
Key lime creme on a small pie crust.
Spaghetti Bolognese$22.00
Spaghetti with a mildly spiced tomato based sauce and ground beef.
Location

210 Douglas Bend Rd

Gallatin TN

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

