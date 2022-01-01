Alberto's Pub & Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
241 Mansfield Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
241 Mansfield Ave
Norton MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
NexDine
enjoy!
BAR PIZZA & SALAD Co.
Restaurant serving bar-style pizza and salad.
b.good
Come in and enjoy!
Fillmore-Nason Post #8049 VFW
Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States