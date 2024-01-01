Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Albertson

Go
Albertson restaurants
Toast

Albertson restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Item pic

 

Da Angelo

815 Willis Ave., Albertson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.95
Clear chicken broth with pieces of chicken and noodles.
Lg Chicken Noodle Soup$13.50
More about Da Angelo
Main pic

 

Umami Sushi And Grill

1162 Willis ave, Albertson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$18.00
More about Umami Sushi And Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Albertson

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Soup

Noodle Soup

Map

More near Albertson to explore

Garden City

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Port Washington

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Manhasset

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2601 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1299 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (972 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston