Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Albertson
/
Albertson
/
Chicken Soup
Albertson restaurants that serve chicken soup
Da Angelo
815 Willis Ave., Albertson
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.95
Clear chicken broth with pieces of chicken and noodles.
Lg Chicken Noodle Soup
$13.50
More about Da Angelo
Umami Sushi And Grill
1162 Willis ave, Albertson
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$18.00
More about Umami Sushi And Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Albertson
Noodle Soup
Chicken Noodles
Chicken Noodle Soup
More near Albertson to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Glen Head
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2601 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1299 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(521 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(522 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(972 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston