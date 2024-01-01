Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Noodle soup in
Albertson
/
Albertson
/
Noodle Soup
Albertson restaurants that serve noodle soup
Da Angelo
815 Willis Ave., Albertson
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.95
Clear chicken broth with pieces of chicken and noodles.
Lg Chicken Noodle Soup
$13.50
More about Da Angelo
Umami Sushi And Grill
1162 Willis ave, Albertson
No reviews yet
Vegetable Noodle Soup
$15.00
More about Umami Sushi And Grill
More near Albertson to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Port Washington
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Manhasset
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Roslyn Heights
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Glen Head
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2545 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(510 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(955 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston