Pies in Albertson

Albertson restaurants that serve pies

Da Angelo

815 Willis Ave., Albertson

Grandpa Pie Sfincione$21.50
Cheese & tomato sauce. Old fashion Sicilian pie with tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, breadcrumb, & onion.
Marinara Pie$20.50
Sicilian Pie$20.50
Square with cheese and tomato sauce
Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights

377 WILLIS AVE, Rosyln Heights

Classic Apple Pie- AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23rd, and 24th$32.00
Traditional apple pie loaded with fresh New York State apples and warm spices ( serves 8-10)
Maple Pecan Pie- AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23rd, and 24th$32.00
Creamy maple filling and toasty pecans pair perfectly in this updated classic ( serves 8-10)
