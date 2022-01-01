Pies in Albertson
Albertson restaurants that serve pies
Da Angelo
815 Willis Ave., Albertson
|Grandpa Pie Sfincione
|$21.50
Cheese & tomato sauce. Old fashion Sicilian pie with tomato sauce, pecorino cheese, breadcrumb, & onion.
|Marinara Pie
|$20.50
|Sicilian Pie
|$20.50
Square with cheese and tomato sauce
Orwasher's - Roslyn Heights
377 WILLIS AVE, Rosyln Heights
|Classic Apple Pie- AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23rd, and 24th
|$32.00
Traditional apple pie loaded with fresh New York State apples and warm spices ( serves 8-10)
|Maple Pecan Pie- AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP NOVEMBER 23rd, and 24th
|$32.00
Creamy maple filling and toasty pecans pair perfectly in this updated classic ( serves 8-10)