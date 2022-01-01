Albertville restaurants you'll love

Go
Albertville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Albertville

Albertville's top cuisines

American
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Thai
Scroll right

Must-try Albertville restaurants

The Hen & The Hog image

 

The Hen & The Hog

5262 Kyler Ave. NE, Albertville

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hen Wings$16.00
Marinated and fried in bacon fat, tossed in our signature wing sauce or dry rub
Special - The Fletcher Burger$21.00
2 bacon crusted Wagyu beef patties,
Utepils Skolsch beer cheer sauce, beer battered pickles, on a cheddar crusted brioche bun.
$2 dollars of each burger sold will be donated to Humble & Kind, an Alzheimer's foundation!
Cheese Curds$11.00
Crispy fried Ellsworth cheese curds with blueberry barbecue sauce
More about The Hen & The Hog
Cloud 9 Energy Bowls - Albertville image

 

Cloud 9 Energy Bowls - Albertville

5600 La Centre Avenue Unit #105, Albertville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Electric Flamingo
Coconut, blue majik, pitaya, honey oat granola, goji berries, flaxseed, kiwi, raspberries, honey drizzle
Basic Beach
Acai, maple almond butter granola, blueberries, pineapple, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, peanut butter drizzle
Post Workout
Açaí, blue majik, chocolate peanut butter chia pudding, maple almond butter granola, cacao nibs, goji berries, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter drizzle
More about Cloud 9 Energy Bowls - Albertville
Hong Thai INC image

 

Hong Thai INC

5600 Lacentre Ave Suite 110, Albertville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
36. Sweet & Sour Chicken$11.95
11. HT Spring Rolls
Extra Spring Roll Sauce$0.50
More about Hong Thai INC
Map

More near Albertville to explore

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Elk River

No reviews yet

Becker

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston