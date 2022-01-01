Albertville restaurants you'll love
The Hen & The Hog
5262 Kyler Ave. NE, Albertville
|Popular items
|Hen Wings
|$16.00
Marinated and fried in bacon fat, tossed in our signature wing sauce or dry rub
|Special - The Fletcher Burger
|$21.00
2 bacon crusted Wagyu beef patties,
Utepils Skolsch beer cheer sauce, beer battered pickles, on a cheddar crusted brioche bun.
$2 dollars of each burger sold will be donated to Humble & Kind, an Alzheimer's foundation!
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
Crispy fried Ellsworth cheese curds with blueberry barbecue sauce
Cloud 9 Energy Bowls - Albertville
5600 La Centre Avenue Unit #105, Albertville
|Popular items
|Electric Flamingo
Coconut, blue majik, pitaya, honey oat granola, goji berries, flaxseed, kiwi, raspberries, honey drizzle
|Basic Beach
Acai, maple almond butter granola, blueberries, pineapple, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, peanut butter drizzle
|Post Workout
Açaí, blue majik, chocolate peanut butter chia pudding, maple almond butter granola, cacao nibs, goji berries, strawberries, bananas, peanut butter drizzle