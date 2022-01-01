Go
Albion Malleable Brewing Co.

FRENCH FRIES

420 S Superior St • $$

Avg 4.8 (321 reviews)

Popular Items

The Boomer$14.00
2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible.
sautéed cremini mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, parmesan cheese frico, arugula, garlic aioli. Includes fries and choice of side.
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
beer battered white cheddar curds
Signature Burger$13.00
2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. signature sauce, pickles, lettuce and american cheese. Includes fries and choice of side.
Shareable French Fries$7.00
a larger portion of our hand-cut fries, seasoned with salt and black pepper. also available with cajun or sriracha flavor
The Superior Street BBQ Burger$15.00
2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. chipotle bbq sauce, bacon, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, crispy haystack onions. Includes fries and choice of side.
The Olive Burger$13.00
2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. house pimento olive spread, american cheese. Includes fries and choice of side.
The Deluxe$14.00
2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon, 
american cheese, mayo. Includes fries and choice of side.
Five Cheese Grilled Cheese$12.00
classic grilled cheese on white bread. cheddar, smoked gouda, provolone, havarti, and fontina.
The Jolly Roger$15.00
2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. char-grilled poblano peppers, bacon, jalapeño honey mustard, smoked gouda cheese. Includes fries and choice of side.
Chicken Wings$14.00
lightly battered, deep fried crispy gold and tossed in choice of bbq, buffalo, or our house IPA inspired 420 Superior Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

420 S Superior St

Albion MI

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

