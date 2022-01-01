Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Albion restaurants you'll love

Albion restaurants
  • Albion

Must-try Albion restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Rust Belt Ramen

600 East Michigan Avenue, Albion

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hokushin Pineapple Daifuku$3.50
Soft and chewy Daifuku ( filled mochi) with a vibrant pineapple filling.
Mame Mochi$2.50
Daifuku Mame is a white mochi filled with red bean and Whole black soybeans.
Pocky - Chocolate 2.47oz box$2.50
The original Pocky flavor that started it all! Delicious alone with coffee, tea, or milk, Pocky Chocolate is the perfect every day, all occasion chocolate snack.
More about Rust Belt Ramen
Albion Malleable Brewing Co. image

FRENCH FRIES

Albion Malleable Brewing Co.

420 S Superior St, Albion

Avg 4.8 (321 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$17.00
lightly battered, deep fried crispy gold and tossed in choice of bbq, buffalo, or our house IPA inspired 420 Superior Sauce
Chick Parmmmm$15.00
panko breaded and lightly fried breast. grilled option available upon request. our famous house marinara, parmesan, provalone. Includes fries and choice of side.
Five Cheese Grilled Cheese$13.00
classic grilled cheese on white bread. cheddar, smoked gouda, provolone, havarti, and fontina.
More about Albion Malleable Brewing Co.
University Lanes image

 

University Lanes

16653 E Michigan Ave, Albion

No reviews yet
More about University Lanes
