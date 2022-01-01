Albion restaurants you'll love
Rust Belt Ramen
600 East Michigan Avenue, Albion
Popular items
|Hokushin Pineapple Daifuku
|$3.50
Soft and chewy Daifuku ( filled mochi) with a vibrant pineapple filling.
|Mame Mochi
|$2.50
Daifuku Mame is a white mochi filled with red bean and Whole black soybeans.
|Pocky - Chocolate 2.47oz box
|$2.50
The original Pocky flavor that started it all! Delicious alone with coffee, tea, or milk, Pocky Chocolate is the perfect every day, all occasion chocolate snack.
FRENCH FRIES
Albion Malleable Brewing Co.
420 S Superior St, Albion
Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$17.00
lightly battered, deep fried crispy gold and tossed in choice of bbq, buffalo, or our house IPA inspired 420 Superior Sauce
|Chick Parmmmm
|$15.00
panko breaded and lightly fried breast. grilled option available upon request. our famous house marinara, parmesan, provalone. Includes fries and choice of side.
|Five Cheese Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
classic grilled cheese on white bread. cheddar, smoked gouda, provolone, havarti, and fontina.
University Lanes
16653 E Michigan Ave, Albion