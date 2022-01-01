Albuquerque restaurants you'll love

Must-try Albuquerque restaurants

DOGOS VIP image

 

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BIRRIA QUESO TACO$3.50
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHESSE, STUFFED WITH SLOW COOKED BIRRIA IN VARIOUS MEXICAN SPICES, TOPPED WITH CILANDRO AND ONIONS
SONORA DOG$6.00
BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONION, TOMATOS, BEANS, MAYO,KETCHUP,AND JALAPENO SAUCE
COCA COLA GLASS$2.90
More about DOGOS VIP
ONI image

RAMEN

ONI

600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Noodles & Broth$7.50
fresh ramen noodles · choice of broth · chile oil
Shiitake Dumplings (vg or v)$8.50
shiitake · kale · tofu · ginger · scallion · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu
Garlic Chile Noodles (vg /v, gf option)$8.50
kimchi · slow egg · scallion · sesame · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu
*no broth is included in this dish
More about ONI
Food Truck Location - image

 

Food Truck Location -

8420 Firestone Lane Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket & Rib Combo$19.00
The best of both worlds!
Ribs$14.00
Smoked pork ribs with your choice of two sides.
Brisket$16.00
Our smoked brisket with your choice of two sides.
More about Food Truck Location -
Last Call Mexican Eatery image

 

Last Call Mexican Eatery

6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fountain Soda$3.00
Truffle Fries$9.27
Carne Asada Fries$12.98
More about Last Call Mexican Eatery
Toltec Brewing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Toltec Brewing

10250 Cottonwood Park NW ste E, Albuquerque

Avg 4.3 (739 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$1.00
Jumbo wings. $1 per wing.
Classic hot, Cactus Warrior BBQ, or Garlic parm. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
The Burque$13.50
House made marinara, mozzarella provolone blend, pepperoni, green chile.
Pork Belly Fries$10.00
Seasoned fries with melted cheese, crispy pork belly, chipotle mayo, and cilantro
More about Toltec Brewing
Grassburger image

 

Grassburger

11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fry Mix-Up$3.95
Undecided? Half and half!
French Fries$3.50
Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$8.75
Grassburger + sautéed mushrooms + Swiss cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
More about Grassburger
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cowboy Burrito$11.99
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili cream gravy.
Country Breakfast$11.99
A 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast
Frannie’s French Toast plate$9.99
Egg-dipped Texas toast grilled to a toasty golden brown. comes with 2 eggs, and 1 choice of bacon, sausage or ham
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood image

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos$11.99
Three tacos served with a side of guacamole, cilantro, lettuce, onions, and a side of charro beans
Enchiladas$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99
Tampiquena$15.99
Two cheese enchiladas, 6 oz steak, served with rice and beans
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Dawgs for a Cause llc image

 

Dawgs for a Cause llc

318 Isleta SW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$4.50
served with ketchup cup for dipping
Cheesecake Tacos$5.50
2 tacos w/your choice of chocolate, carmel or strawberry sauce
PP Tacos$7.50
4 street tacos with pulled pork, red cabbage, radish, cilantro & tomatillo crema
More about Dawgs for a Cause llc
Amore Neapolitan Pizza - Green Jeans image

 

Amore Neapolitan Pizza - Green Jeans

3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Imperatore$15.95
Amore truffle cream feature ng black and whit truffle, fresh mushroom, house-made mozzarella, basil and finished with prosciutto di parma, Parmigiana Reggiano
Meatball Sliders$7.95
Four sliders on house-baked bread with house-made mozzarella, Italian meatball, marinara, Pecorino Romano, basil
Zia$10.95
White cream sauce, Hatch green chile, corn, house-made mozzarella, Pecorino Romano
More about Amore Neapolitan Pizza - Green Jeans
THE EATERY image

 

THE EATERY

5700 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#4 Pepperoni Classico$7.95
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
#8 Chix Caesar$8.95
More about THE EATERY
M'tucci's Twenty-Five image

 

M'tucci's Twenty-Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread and Basil Oil$3.00
Fresh basket of M’Tucci’s Sourdough & side of Basil Olive Oil
Chicken Milanese$18.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, House Spicy Marinara, Melted Burrata Cheese, Served with Creamy Pecorino Spaghettini
Pappardelle Porcini Pasta$17.00
Pan Seared Chicken, Wild Mushroom, Scallion, Porcini Cream Sauce, Pappardelle, Pecorino
More about M'tucci's Twenty-Five
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

10136 Coors NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Guava Tree image

 

Guava Tree

6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Rice & Beans$7.95
OUR SIGNATURE RICE AND BLACK BEANS TOPPED WITH OUR REDUCED TOMATOE SAUCE AND AVOCADO.
Pelotero$14.95
CUBAN BRISKET "ROPA VIEJA", RICE, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS, YUCCA FRIES AND HOUSE SALAD. INCLUDES OUR FEATURE LEMONADE
Arepa Pabellon$11.25
FLAVORFUL SHREDDED BEEF, CUBAN-STYLE BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS AND FRESCO CHEESE.
More about Guava Tree
Los 2 Guys image

 

Los 2 Guys

1601 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Adobo Chicken Taco$3.00
Adobo Chicken on a white corn tortilla with tomatillo salsa coleslaw and lime crema
Loaded Fries
Choose one....
Green Chile Burger$7.00
1/4 lb Burger on a Bun Smothered in Green Chile and Cheese
More about Los 2 Guys
Umami Moto image

 

Umami Moto

6320 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$9.00
Rice noodle | Onion | Tofu | Egg | Bean sprouts | Stirfied with our housemade Pad Thai sauce
Add shrimp, chicken, or beef!
Chicken Rice Bowl$9.50
Perfect curry for a hot day. A Vietnamese style curry, light and floral with more sweetness than spice. Topped with our marinated chicken and cilantro.
Served over white rice.
Smash Burger$11.50
Debuting in ABQ!
Two of our delicious smash patties with cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Pictured with LTO, bacon, and a side of kimchi.
More about Umami Moto
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

2201 Uptown Loop Rd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fondue Night in for 2$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Chocolate for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Loaded Baked Potato SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
12Pk BOSQUE MIXED$17.00
Mixed 12 pack includes 3 Open Space Haze, 3 Scotia, 3 Riverwalker IPA (previously Bosque IPA) and 3 Elephants on Parade. Enjoy a variety today!
Open Space Haze | 6.2% ABV | 70 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
Scotia | 8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
Riverwalker IPA | 6.5% ABV | 90 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
Elephants on Parade | 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
MEYER LEMON 3-LAYER CAKE W/ RASPBERRY SORBET$6.75
Served with a scoop of raspberry sorbet
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley image

 

S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley

6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Spud$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
Chicken Slider$4.39
Smoked out locked out chicken, shredded to perfection
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Pork$9.99
Tortilla chips with pulled pork, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
More about S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley
La Reforma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Reforma

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.
Pollo Asado Taco$3.50
Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.
More about La Reforma
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco$3.00
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
(3) Beef Taco Plate$9.95
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
More about Casa Taco
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

11225 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar - 33
Romaine, Spanish white anchovy, house-made creamy, Caesar dressing, siago, ciabatta croutons
Margherita - 01
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
Spinaci - 34
Fresh Spinaci, pesto dressing, gorgonzola, roasted red pepper flakes, pine nuts, red onions,
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
M'tucci's Italian image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

M'tucci's Italian

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni & Green Chile$11.00
Pepperoni, Green Chile, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
Chipotle Chicken Pasta$15.00
Roasted Chicken, Sautéed Mushroom, Red Onion, Chipotle Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Campanelle Pasta.
Spaghettini & Meatballs$17.00
M'tucci's Chianina Beef, Heritage Pork & Veal Meatballs, Basil, M'tucci's Marinara, Spaghettini, Pecorino
More about M'tucci's Italian
Urban Hotdog Company image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Other Chili$6.29
(classic chili dog) UHDC house made chili and onions
Crunchy Onion$6.29
Our fried ancho chile dusted onion strings with UHDC chipotle mayo
Chicago$5.99
Dragged through the garden. A line of mustard, two tomato wedges, a pickle spear, neon green relish, onion, a sport pepper and celery salt.
More about Urban Hotdog Company
M'tucci's Provisions image

 

M'tucci's Provisions

4939 Pan-American FWY, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Artisan$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, house cured pancetta, house capicola, shaved Parma prosciutto
Smoked Margherita$12.00
Smoked buffalo mozzarella, basil infused olive oil, tomato jam, Italian olive oil
Sausage$14.00
M'tucci's Italian sausage, aged mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, sauteed spinach, candied onions, feta
More about M'tucci's Provisions
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

2321 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Mesa Provisions image

 

Mesa Provisions

3120 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger & Fries$15.00
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Vegan Burger$15.00
More about Mesa Provisions
Sobremesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Sobremesa

3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.1 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
house lager battered north atlantic haddock, served with house cut fries, house made spicy coleslaw & tartar sauce
LG Posole$10.00
made vegitarian with red chile, served with a flour tortilla, limes & onions on the side. add pork or chicken
GCBC Burger$15.00
1/3 pound Angus beef patty with green chile, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun
More about Sobremesa
Steel Bender Brewyard image

 

Steel Bender Brewyard

8305 2nd St NW, Los Ranchos de ABQ

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crowler Raspberry Dynamite$9.00
Our popular house kettle sour is brewed with a wheat heavy grain bill, which we run off and kettle sour before boiling with lactose, a milk sugar. We then add a ridiculous quantity of pure raspberry puree to the fermentation and let it all bubble until the flavors develop and the yeast is finished. The result is a fantastically fruit-forward brew with a raspberry aroma, striking appearance, and a refreshingly sweet/tart finish. We have fun with this one!
5.8% ABV | 5 IBU
Crowler Co2 Pour Vida Porter$9.00
A very robust porter sets the stage for this harmonious coffee moment. Pour Vida Coffee Roasters provided the beans sourced from Papua New Guinea, which they roasted masterfully to retain a beautiful fruitiness. The beans and roast compliment the strong roast character of the porter. We used a cold brew method with the coffee to further accentuate the top notes of the beans. We love working with our local friends and even more when the result is as tasty as this. Available on CO2 and Nitro.
7% ABV | 50 IBU
6PK COMPA BLUE CORN LAGER$10.00
Friends, beer drinkers, New Mexicans, this beer is for you. Brewed in the American style, this light lager is brewed with New Mexico Pilsner and Vienna malts, and New Mexico blue corn that was roasted and milled for us by Albuquerque’s own Southwest Heritage Mill. We throw in a few Crystal hops in there as well for balance. Compa is simultaneously malty and easy drinking for those long hours spent wiling the day away on the porch, or boat, or anywhere else for that matter. Cheers.
5.5% ABV | 20 IBU
More about Steel Bender Brewyard
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sadie's Nacho$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
Tostada & Salsa$2.50
Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020
Taquitos$9.69
Hand rolled corn tortilla grilled with your choice of shredded chicken, Billy's spicy beef, or refried beans. Served with guacamole or chile con queso. ADD Carne Adovada or Shredded Beef Brisket ~ +$1.65
More about Sadie's of New Mexico

