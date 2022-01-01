Albuquerque restaurants you'll love

Friends, beer drinkers, New Mexicans, this beer is for you. Brewed in the American style, this light lager is brewed with New Mexico Pilsner and Vienna malts, and New Mexico blue corn that was roasted and milled for us by Albuquerque’s own Southwest Heritage Mill. We throw in a few Crystal hops in there as well for balance. Compa is simultaneously malty and easy drinking for those long hours spent wiling the day away on the porch, or boat, or anywhere else for that matter. Cheers.

5.5% ABV | 20 IBU

