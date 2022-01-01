Albuquerque restaurants you'll love
Albuquerque's top cuisines
Must-try Albuquerque restaurants
DOGOS VIP
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|BIRRIA QUESO TACO
|$3.50
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHESSE, STUFFED WITH SLOW COOKED BIRRIA IN VARIOUS MEXICAN SPICES, TOPPED WITH CILANDRO AND ONIONS
|SONORA DOG
|$6.00
BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONION, TOMATOS, BEANS, MAYO,KETCHUP,AND JALAPENO SAUCE
|COCA COLA GLASS
|$2.90
RAMEN
ONI
600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque
|Noodles & Broth
|$7.50
fresh ramen noodles · choice of broth · chile oil
|Shiitake Dumplings (vg or v)
|$8.50
shiitake · kale · tofu · ginger · scallion · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu
|Garlic Chile Noodles (vg /v, gf option)
|$8.50
kimchi · slow egg · scallion · sesame · fried garlic chile oil · ponzu
*no broth is included in this dish
Food Truck Location -
8420 Firestone Lane Northeast, Albuquerque
|Brisket & Rib Combo
|$19.00
The best of both worlds!
|Ribs
|$14.00
Smoked pork ribs with your choice of two sides.
|Brisket
|$16.00
Our smoked brisket with your choice of two sides.
Last Call Mexican Eatery
6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque
|Fountain Soda
|$3.00
|Truffle Fries
|$9.27
|Carne Asada Fries
|$12.98
Toltec Brewing
10250 Cottonwood Park NW ste E, Albuquerque
|Wings
|$1.00
Jumbo wings. $1 per wing.
Classic hot, Cactus Warrior BBQ, or Garlic parm. Served with choice of blue cheese or ranch.
|The Burque
|$13.50
House made marinara, mozzarella provolone blend, pepperoni, green chile.
|Pork Belly Fries
|$10.00
Seasoned fries with melted cheese, crispy pork belly, chipotle mayo, and cilantro
Grassburger
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Fry Mix-Up
|$3.95
Undecided? Half and half!
|French Fries
|$3.50
Award-winning French Fried potatoes, fried in GMO-free sunflower oil and seasoned with salt and pepper.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$8.75
Grassburger + sautéed mushrooms + Swiss cheese.
Served on a GMO-free potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our signature chipotle mayo.
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Cowboy Burrito
|$11.99
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili cream gravy.
|Country Breakfast
|$11.99
A 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast
|Frannie’s French Toast plate
|$9.99
Egg-dipped Texas toast grilled to a toasty golden brown. comes with 2 eggs, and 1 choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Tacos
|$11.99
Three tacos served with a side of guacamole, cilantro, lettuce, onions, and a side of charro beans
|Enchiladas
|$14.99
Two cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans. upgrade to chicken or beef for 1.99
|Tampiquena
|$15.99
Two cheese enchiladas, 6 oz steak, served with rice and beans
Dawgs for a Cause llc
318 Isleta SW, Albuquerque
|Tater Tots
|$4.50
served with ketchup cup for dipping
|Cheesecake Tacos
|$5.50
2 tacos w/your choice of chocolate, carmel or strawberry sauce
|PP Tacos
|$7.50
4 street tacos with pulled pork, red cabbage, radish, cilantro & tomatillo crema
Amore Neapolitan Pizza - Green Jeans
3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3, Albuquerque
|Imperatore
|$15.95
Amore truffle cream feature ng black and whit truffle, fresh mushroom, house-made mozzarella, basil and finished with prosciutto di parma, Parmigiana Reggiano
|Meatball Sliders
|$7.95
Four sliders on house-baked bread with house-made mozzarella, Italian meatball, marinara, Pecorino Romano, basil
|Zia
|$10.95
White cream sauce, Hatch green chile, corn, house-made mozzarella, Pecorino Romano
THE EATERY
5700 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque
|#4 Pepperoni Classico
|$7.95
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.95
|#8 Chix Caesar
|$8.95
M'tucci's Twenty-Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
|Bread and Basil Oil
|$3.00
Fresh basket of M’Tucci’s Sourdough & side of Basil Olive Oil
|Chicken Milanese
|$18.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, House Spicy Marinara, Melted Burrata Cheese, Served with Creamy Pecorino Spaghettini
|Pappardelle Porcini Pasta
|$17.00
Pan Seared Chicken, Wild Mushroom, Scallion, Porcini Cream Sauce, Pappardelle, Pecorino
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
10136 Coors NW, Albuquerque
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Guava Tree
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Suite #7, Albuquerque
|Rice & Beans
|$7.95
OUR SIGNATURE RICE AND BLACK BEANS TOPPED WITH OUR REDUCED TOMATOE SAUCE AND AVOCADO.
|Pelotero
|$14.95
CUBAN BRISKET "ROPA VIEJA", RICE, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS, YUCCA FRIES AND HOUSE SALAD. INCLUDES OUR FEATURE LEMONADE
|Arepa Pabellon
|$11.25
FLAVORFUL SHREDDED BEEF, CUBAN-STYLE BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS AND FRESCO CHEESE.
Los 2 Guys
1601 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Adobo Chicken Taco
|$3.00
Adobo Chicken on a white corn tortilla with tomatillo salsa coleslaw and lime crema
|Loaded Fries
Choose one....
|Green Chile Burger
|$7.00
1/4 lb Burger on a Bun Smothered in Green Chile and Cheese
Umami Moto
6320 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque
|Pad Thai
|$9.00
Rice noodle | Onion | Tofu | Egg | Bean sprouts | Stirfied with our housemade Pad Thai sauce
Add shrimp, chicken, or beef!
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$9.50
Perfect curry for a hot day. A Vietnamese style curry, light and floral with more sweetness than spice. Topped with our marinated chicken and cilantro.
Served over white rice.
|Smash Burger
|$11.50
Debuting in ABQ!
Two of our delicious smash patties with cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Pictured with LTO, bacon, and a side of kimchi.
The Melting Pot
2201 Uptown Loop Rd NE, Albuquerque
|Fondue Night in for 2
|$29.99
Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person,
your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
|Chocolate for 6
|$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Loaded Baked Potato SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Vegetable Broth, Green Goddess, Garlic & Wine Seasoning, Potatoes, Bacon*, Scallions Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF
(344 cal per serving)
Bosque Brewing Co.
106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
|DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
|$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
|12Pk BOSQUE MIXED
|$17.00
Mixed 12 pack includes 3 Open Space Haze, 3 Scotia, 3 Riverwalker IPA (previously Bosque IPA) and 3 Elephants on Parade. Enjoy a variety today!
Open Space Haze | 6.2% ABV | 70 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
Scotia | 8.4% ABV | 25 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
Riverwalker IPA | 6.5% ABV | 90 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
Elephants on Parade | 5.5% ABV | 12 IBU | 12 fl. oz.
|MEYER LEMON 3-LAYER CAKE W/ RASPBERRY SORBET
|$6.75
Served with a scoop of raspberry sorbet
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4, Albuquerque
|Brisket Spud
|$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
|Chicken Slider
|$4.39
Smoked out locked out chicken, shredded to perfection
|BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Pork
|$9.99
Tortilla chips with pulled pork, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco
|$3.00
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
|12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)
|$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
|(3) Beef Taco Plate
|$9.95
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
11225 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque
|Caesar - 33
Romaine, Spanish white anchovy, house-made creamy, Caesar dressing, siago, ciabatta croutons
|Margherita - 01
Marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
|Spinaci - 34
Fresh Spinaci, pesto dressing, gorgonzola, roasted red pepper flakes, pine nuts, red onions,
M'tucci's Italian
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque
|Pepperoni & Green Chile
|$11.00
Pepperoni, Green Chile, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce
|Chipotle Chicken Pasta
|$15.00
Roasted Chicken, Sautéed Mushroom, Red Onion, Chipotle Cream Sauce, M'tucci's Campanelle Pasta.
|Spaghettini & Meatballs
|$17.00
M'tucci's Chianina Beef, Heritage Pork & Veal Meatballs, Basil, M'tucci's Marinara, Spaghettini, Pecorino
Urban Hotdog Company
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Other Chili
|$6.29
(classic chili dog) UHDC house made chili and onions
|Crunchy Onion
|$6.29
Our fried ancho chile dusted onion strings with UHDC chipotle mayo
|Chicago
|$5.99
Dragged through the garden. A line of mustard, two tomato wedges, a pickle spear, neon green relish, onion, a sport pepper and celery salt.
M'tucci's Provisions
4939 Pan-American FWY, Albuquerque
|The Artisan
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, house cured pancetta, house capicola, shaved Parma prosciutto
|Smoked Margherita
|$12.00
Smoked buffalo mozzarella, basil infused olive oil, tomato jam, Italian olive oil
|Sausage
|$14.00
M'tucci's Italian sausage, aged mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, sauteed spinach, candied onions, feta
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
2321 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque
|Baby Back Ribs
About 6-8 Ribs per pound. Small and very lean pork ribs, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1 hour.
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|New Potatoes
Red potatoes boiled in salt water and served with or without melted butter.
Mesa Provisions
3120 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque
|Burger & Fries
|$15.00
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
|Vegan Burger
|$15.00
Sobremesa
3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
house lager battered north atlantic haddock, served with house cut fries, house made spicy coleslaw & tartar sauce
|LG Posole
|$10.00
made vegitarian with red chile, served with a flour tortilla, limes & onions on the side. add pork or chicken
|GCBC Burger
|$15.00
1/3 pound Angus beef patty with green chile, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a brioche bun
Steel Bender Brewyard
8305 2nd St NW, Los Ranchos de ABQ
|Crowler Raspberry Dynamite
|$9.00
Our popular house kettle sour is brewed with a wheat heavy grain bill, which we run off and kettle sour before boiling with lactose, a milk sugar. We then add a ridiculous quantity of pure raspberry puree to the fermentation and let it all bubble until the flavors develop and the yeast is finished. The result is a fantastically fruit-forward brew with a raspberry aroma, striking appearance, and a refreshingly sweet/tart finish. We have fun with this one!
5.8% ABV | 5 IBU
|Crowler Co2 Pour Vida Porter
|$9.00
A very robust porter sets the stage for this harmonious coffee moment. Pour Vida Coffee Roasters provided the beans sourced from Papua New Guinea, which they roasted masterfully to retain a beautiful fruitiness. The beans and roast compliment the strong roast character of the porter. We used a cold brew method with the coffee to further accentuate the top notes of the beans. We love working with our local friends and even more when the result is as tasty as this. Available on CO2 and Nitro.
7% ABV | 50 IBU
|6PK COMPA BLUE CORN LAGER
|$10.00
Friends, beer drinkers, New Mexicans, this beer is for you. Brewed in the American style, this light lager is brewed with New Mexico Pilsner and Vienna malts, and New Mexico blue corn that was roasted and milled for us by Albuquerque’s own Southwest Heritage Mill. We throw in a few Crystal hops in there as well for balance. Compa is simultaneously malty and easy drinking for those long hours spent wiling the day away on the porch, or boat, or anywhere else for that matter. Cheers.
5.5% ABV | 20 IBU
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Sadie's Nacho
|$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
|Tostada & Salsa
|$2.50
Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020
|Taquitos
|$9.69
Hand rolled corn tortilla grilled with your choice of shredded chicken, Billy's spicy beef, or refried beans. Served with guacamole or chile con queso. ADD Carne Adovada or Shredded Beef Brisket ~ +$1.65