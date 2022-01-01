Business Parkway/Academy Acres Mexican restaurants you'll love
DOGOS VIP
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|SONORA DOG
|$6.00
BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONION, TOMATOS, BEANS, MAYO,KETCHUP,AND JALAPENO SAUCE
|BIRRIA QUESO TACO
|$3.50
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHESSE, STUFFED WITH SLOW COOKED BIRRIA IN VARIOUS MEXICAN SPICES, TOPPED WITH CILANDRO AND ONIONS
|COCA COLA GLASS
|$2.90
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Carnitas Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.50
Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco
|$3.00
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
|12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)
|$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
|(3) Beef Taco Plate
|$9.95
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Popular items
|Sadie's Nacho
|$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
|Tostada & Salsa
|$2.50
Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020
|Chile con Queso
|$4.29
A blend of cheeses, green chile, onions, & tomatoes.