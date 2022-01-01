Business Parkway/Academy Acres Mexican restaurants you'll love

Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Business Parkway/Academy Acres

DOGOS VIP image

 

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SONORA DOG$6.00
BEEF DOG WRAPPED IN BACON TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONION, TOMATOS, BEANS, MAYO,KETCHUP,AND JALAPENO SAUCE
BIRRIA QUESO TACO$3.50
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH CHESSE, STUFFED WITH SLOW COOKED BIRRIA IN VARIOUS MEXICAN SPICES, TOPPED WITH CILANDRO AND ONIONS
COCA COLA GLASS$2.90
More about DOGOS VIP
La Reforma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Reforma

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas Taco$3.50
Cilantro, onion, and guacamole.
Pollo Asado Taco$3.50
Cilantro, cheese, lettuce, onion, and guacamole.
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Cilantro, onion, and pineapple.
More about La Reforma
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ala Carte Ground Beef Taco$3.00
Classic seasoned ground beef taco in our grilled signature shell, with lettuce tomato and cheese.
12 TACO PACK (SIGNATURE)$29.95
12 Signature Tacos - Includes 1 pint of red chile rice, 1 pint of whole pinto beans and a bag of chips with home made house salsa.
Choose from BEEF, CHICKEN or CALABACITAS.
PLEASE USE THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX TO TELL US HOW MANY OF EACH YOU WOULD LIKE TO TOTAL 12 TACOS.
(3) Beef Taco Plate$9.95
Three of our signature griddled Tacos with seasoned ground beef, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
More about Casa Taco
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sadie's Nacho$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
Tostada & Salsa$2.50
Voted best Chips and Salsa 2020
Chile con Queso$4.29
A blend of cheeses, green chile, onions, & tomatoes.
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
Restaurant banner

 

La Cantina Loca

na, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about La Cantina Loca

