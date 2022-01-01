Bean burritos in Business Parkway/Academy Acres
Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about La Reforma
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Bean Burrito
|$10.00
Beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
More about Casa Taco
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Ala Carte Bean Burrito
|$6.25
|Kids Bean Burrito
|$6.95
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
|Bean Burrito Plate
|$8.25
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, and pinto beans served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice