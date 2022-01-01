Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants
Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants that serve bean burritos

La Reforma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Reforma

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Bean Burrito$10.00
Beans, rice, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
More about La Reforma
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Ala Carte Bean Burrito$6.25
Kids Bean Burrito$6.95
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Bean Burrito Plate$8.25
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, and pinto beans served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
More about Casa Taco

