Brisket in Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Brisket Spud

 

S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley

6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4, Albuquerque

Brisket Spud$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket$10.99
Tortilla chips with brisket, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
Brisket Slider$5.49
Tender fresh beef, smoked out all slow and low
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Taco$4.25
Best selling slow roasted brisket, local hatch green chile, melted cheese in a griddled shell with lettuce cheese and tomato
