Brisket in Business Parkway/Academy Acres

S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4, Albuquerque
|Brisket Spud
|$9.99
A Big ol' papa smoked in our smoker till tender and soft, then covered in brisket, with cheese, butter, chives, BBQ sauce, and red chile crema
|BBQ Fiesta Bowl with Brisket
|$10.99
Tortilla chips with brisket, smothered in cheddar, BBQ sauce, red chile crema, chives, and jalapeños
|Brisket Slider
|$5.49
Tender fresh beef, smoked out all slow and low