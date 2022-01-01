Burritos in Business Parkway/Academy Acres
Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants that serve burritos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$12.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and pineapple.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Brisket Green Chile Burrito Plate
|$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, slow roasted brisket, an hatch green chile served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
|Ala Carte Carne Asada Burrito
|$10.75
|Ala Carte Pork Adovada Burrito
|$8.95
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Veggie Calabacita Burrito
|$12.49
A Large Flour Tortilla Filled With Calabacitas, Topped With Your Choice Of
Vegetarian Red Or Green Chile. Served With Frijoles.
|Burrito Dinner Large
|$16.99
Two large warm flour tortilla(s) filled with Sadie's Original grilled ground beef patty, Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.
|Relleno Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Sadie's Famous Breakfast Burrito With Egg, Papitas,
Cheese, Chile, With The Option Of Bacon, Ham,
Sausage, Or Carne Adovada. Stuffed With A Lemitar
Chile Relleno To Top It All Off!