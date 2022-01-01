Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Business Parkway/Academy Acres
/
Albuquerque
/
Business Parkway/Academy Acres
/
Cake
Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants that serve cake
M'tucci's Twenty - Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
No reviews yet
Chantilly Cake
$7.00
More about M'tucci's Twenty - Five
PIZZA • SALADS
Restoration Pizza
5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque
Avg 4.3
(217 reviews)
Funnel Cake Bites
$6.00
More about Restoration Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Business Parkway/Academy Acres
Enchiladas
Chai Lattes
Al Pastor Tacos
Cheese Fries
Mango Smoothies
Cheeseburgers
Prosciutto
Brisket
More near Business Parkway/Academy Acres to explore
North Valley/Los Ranchos
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Westside
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Midtown/University
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Santa Fe
Avg 4.5
(52 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Taos
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Ruidoso
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Durango
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston