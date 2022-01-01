Enchiladas in Business Parkway/Academy Acres
Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Casa Taco
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Chicken Enchiladas Plate (3)
|$11.95
|Calabacitas Enchiladas Plate (3)
|$9.95
|Cheese Enchilada Plate (3)
|$9.95
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|A la Carte Enchilada
|$7.25
|Small Enchilada Dinner
|$13.19
Two tortillas stacked or rolled with aged Cheddar Cheese or your choice of meatwith frijoles. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.