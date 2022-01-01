Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants
Business Parkway/Academy Acres restaurants that serve enchiladas

Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas Plate (3)$11.95
Calabacitas Enchiladas Plate (3)$9.95
Cheese Enchilada Plate (3)$9.95
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
A la Carte Enchilada$7.25
Small Enchilada Dinner$13.19
Two tortillas stacked or rolled with aged Cheddar Cheese or your choice of meatwith frijoles. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.
