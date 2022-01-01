Brisket in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve brisket
More about Oni
RAMEN
Oni
600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque
|Brisket and Noodles (gf option)
|$18.00
24 hour smoked NM brisket · sweet corn · jimmy nardello pepper · ginger scallion noodles · pickled peach
|Brisket Steam Buns
|$13.00
smoked brisket · house bbq sauce · pickled onion · japeleno
|Brisket Steam Bun
|$5.00
smoked brisket · house bbq sauce · pickled onion · japeleno
More about Tantrum Barbecue
Tantrum Barbecue
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|Brisket
|$16.00
Our smoked brisket with your choice of two sides.
|Kid's Brisket Plate
|$8.00
A smaller portion of our brisket, with fries and a fruit cup.
|Brisket & Rib Combo
|$19.00
The best of both worlds!
More about M'tucci's Twenty - Five
M'tucci's Twenty - Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
|Applewood Smoked 21 Day Cured Brisket Ravioli
|$19.00
Agave Braised Root Vegetables, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onions, House Cured Smoked Brisket, Sherry & Roasted Beef Brodo, House Made Five Cheese Ravioli
|Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
21 Day Cured Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda & Aged Mozzarella, House Campanelle Pasta
More about Chalkboard Eats
Chalkboard Eats
5740 Night Whisper Road Northwest, Albuquerque
|Brisket & Pickle
|$13.00
Slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, pickle, BBQ sauce on house bread.
|Red Chile Brisket Tacos
|$10.00
Slow cooked smoked brisket in NM red chile, white corn tortillas, feta cheese,
Nappa cabbage slaw and cilantro lime cream.
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Burrito
|$10.75
|Brisket Green Chile Burrito Plate
|$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, slow roasted brisket, an hatch green chile served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
|(2) Brisket Taco Plate
|$10.75
Two best selling signature griddled Tacos with slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.