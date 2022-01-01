Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve brisket

ONI image

RAMEN

Oni

600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket and Noodles (gf option)$18.00
24 hour smoked NM brisket · sweet corn · jimmy nardello pepper · ginger scallion noodles · pickled peach
Brisket Steam Buns$13.00
smoked brisket · house bbq sauce · pickled onion · japeleno
Brisket Steam Bun$5.00
smoked brisket · house bbq sauce · pickled onion · japeleno
More about Oni
Food Truck Location - image

 

Tantrum Barbecue

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket$16.00
Our smoked brisket with your choice of two sides.
Kid's Brisket Plate$8.00
A smaller portion of our brisket, with fries and a fruit cup.
Brisket & Rib Combo$19.00
The best of both worlds!
More about Tantrum Barbecue
M'tucci's Twenty-Five image

 

M'tucci's Twenty - Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Applewood Smoked 21 Day Cured Brisket Ravioli$19.00
Agave Braised Root Vegetables, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onions, House Cured Smoked Brisket, Sherry & Roasted Beef Brodo, House Made Five Cheese Ravioli
Smoked Brisket Mac & Cheese$14.00
21 Day Cured Smoked Brisket, Red Onion, Smoked Gouda & Aged Mozzarella, House Campanelle Pasta
More about M'tucci's Twenty - Five
Brisket & Pickle image

 

Chalkboard Eats

5740 Night Whisper Road Northwest, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket & Pickle$13.00
Slow smoked brisket, caramelized onions, pickle, BBQ sauce on house bread.
Red Chile Brisket Tacos$10.00
Slow cooked smoked brisket in NM red chile, white corn tortillas, feta cheese,
Nappa cabbage slaw and cilantro lime cream.
More about Chalkboard Eats
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Burrito$10.75
Brisket Green Chile Burrito Plate$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, slow roasted brisket, an hatch green chile served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
(2) Brisket Taco Plate$10.75
Two best selling signature griddled Tacos with slow roasted brisket, hatch green chile, lettuce cheese and tomato, served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice.
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

