Burritos in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve burritos

Cowboy Burrito image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Carni Adovada and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld$5.99
our homemade Carni adovada ”Tender Pork marinated in red chili and baked to perfection”, and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side. wrapped in a tortilla
Beef and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld$5.99
Season Ground Beef and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side.
Beef & Spuds Burrito$10.99
Seasoned Ground Beef & Spuds
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood image

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Plate$11.99
A burrito of your choice served with rice and beans on the side.
Burritos$9.99
Served with guacamole, lettuce, and pico de gallo, except chile relleno and bean burritos
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
THE EATERY image

 

THE EATERY

5700 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
More about THE EATERY
Korean Burrito image

 

Umami Moto

6320 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Burrito$9.50
Bulgogi beef | Kimchi fried rice | Kueso | Carrot and daikon pickle | Cilantro | Onion Napa
*vegetarian option available
More about Umami Moto
La Salita image

 

La Salita

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Eduardo Plate$14.29
A one of a kind burrito filled with slow roasted shredded turkey & fresh sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with Swiss-American cheese. Includes two sides.
[1 Burrito Plate]$14.59
One Burrito of your choice, topped with melted cheddar.Includes two sides.
BOG Burrito*
Slow roasted pork wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with a Swiss-American cheese and choice of chile. Includes two sides.
More about La Salita
La Reforma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Reforma

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Burrito$13.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Al Pastor Burrito$12.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and pineapple.
Carnitas Burrito$12.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
More about La Reforma
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Burrito$10.75
Ground Beef Burrito Plate$9.95
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, seasoned ground beef, choice of chile inside... served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
Brisket Green Chile Burrito Plate$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, slow roasted brisket, an hatch green chile served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
More about Casa Taco
Banner pic

 

Don Tortas San Mateo LLC

5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon/Chuleta Burrito$8.95
Bacon, Egg, Potatoes, beans & Hach green chili
More about Don Tortas San Mateo LLC
Sobremesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Sobremesa

3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.1 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Handheld Burrito$10.00
Smothered Burrito$11.50
More about Sobremesa
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Calabacita Burrito$12.49
A Large Flour Tortilla Filled With Calabacitas, Topped With Your Choice Of
Vegetarian Red Or Green Chile. Served With Frijoles.
Burrito Dinner Large$16.99
Two large warm flour tortilla(s) filled with Sadie's Original grilled ground beef patty, Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.
Relleno Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Sadie's Famous Breakfast Burrito With Egg, Papitas,
Cheese, Chile, With The Option Of Bacon, Ham,
Sausage, Or Carne Adovada. Stuffed With A Lemitar
Chile Relleno To Top It All Off!
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
THE BURRITO image

 

The Grove Cafe & Market

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
THE BURRITO$12.50
scrambled egg, bacon, potatoes, cheddar, green chile, herb creme fraiche, toasted tortilla with roasted tomato jalapeno salsa
More about The Grove Cafe & Market

