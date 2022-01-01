Burritos in Albuquerque

Two large warm flour tortilla(s) filled with Sadie's Original grilled ground beef patty, Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.

