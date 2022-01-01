Burritos in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve burritos
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Carni Adovada and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld
|$5.99
our homemade Carni adovada ”Tender Pork marinated in red chili and baked to perfection”, and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side. wrapped in a tortilla
|Beef and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld
|$5.99
Season Ground Beef and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side.
|Beef & Spuds Burrito
|$10.99
Seasoned Ground Beef & Spuds
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Burrito Plate
|$11.99
A burrito of your choice served with rice and beans on the side.
|Burritos
|$9.99
Served with guacamole, lettuce, and pico de gallo, except chile relleno and bean burritos
More about Umami Moto
Umami Moto
6320 Zuni Rd SE, Albuquerque
|Korean Burrito
|$9.50
Bulgogi beef | Kimchi fried rice | Kueso | Carrot and daikon pickle | Cilantro | Onion Napa
*vegetarian option available
More about La Salita
La Salita
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Burrito Eduardo Plate
|$14.29
A one of a kind burrito filled with slow roasted shredded turkey & fresh sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with Swiss-American cheese. Includes two sides.
|[1 Burrito Plate]
|$14.59
One Burrito of your choice, topped with melted cheddar.Includes two sides.
|BOG Burrito*
Slow roasted pork wrapped in a flour tortilla & topped with a Swiss-American cheese and choice of chile. Includes two sides.
More about La Reforma
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$12.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and pineapple.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.00
Rice, cheese, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
More about Casa Taco
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Ala Carte Brisket Green Chile Burrito
|$10.75
|Ground Beef Burrito Plate
|$9.95
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, seasoned ground beef, choice of chile inside... served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
|Brisket Green Chile Burrito Plate
|$13.95
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, potatoes, slow roasted brisket, an hatch green chile served with whole pinto beans and red chile rice
More about Don Tortas San Mateo LLC
Don Tortas San Mateo LLC
5400 Central Ave SE Suite A-101, Albuquerque
|Bacon/Chuleta Burrito
|$8.95
Bacon, Egg, Potatoes, beans & Hach green chili
More about Sobremesa
FRENCH FRIES
Sobremesa
3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|Handheld Burrito
|$10.00
|Smothered Burrito
|$11.50
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Veggie Calabacita Burrito
|$12.49
A Large Flour Tortilla Filled With Calabacitas, Topped With Your Choice Of
Vegetarian Red Or Green Chile. Served With Frijoles.
|Burrito Dinner Large
|$16.99
Two large warm flour tortilla(s) filled with Sadie's Original grilled ground beef patty, Billy's spicy beef, shredded chicken, or carne adovada. All dinners are smothered with red or green chile or have your chile served on the side. Vegetarian & gluten-free chile available. Your dinner comes with papitas, frijoles, & melted aged Cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, & onions. Served with fresh sopaipillas.
|Relleno Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Sadie's Famous Breakfast Burrito With Egg, Papitas,
Cheese, Chile, With The Option Of Bacon, Ham,
Sausage, Or Carne Adovada. Stuffed With A Lemitar
Chile Relleno To Top It All Off!