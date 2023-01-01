Cake in Albuquerque
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Blue Bonnet Cakes plate
|$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes with Oregon blueberries in the batter. 2 eggs and 1 choice of Bacon sausage or ham.
|Mexican Griddle Cheese Cakes
|$12.75
Our special pancakes made with green chili, bacon bits, and cheddar-jack cheese in the batter.
M'tucci's Twenty - Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
|Crab & Salmon Cake
|$28.00
|Chantilly Cake
|$7.00
|Lunch Crab and Salmon Cakes
|$19.00
Local Chianina Ground Beef, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onion, House Mustard, Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar
118 Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque
|New York Cheese Cake
|$8.50
Restoration Pizza
5161 Lang Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Sweet Bites
|$6.00
Bites of Restoration dough, coated in sugar and baked to perfection. Tossed in butter and your choice of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or both. Served with Caramel and Raspberry dipping sauce.