Cake in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve cake

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Bonnet Cakes plate$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes with Oregon blueberries in the batter. 2 eggs and 1 choice of Bacon sausage or ham.
Mexican Griddle Cheese Cakes$12.75
Our special pancakes made with green chili, bacon bits, and cheddar-jack cheese in the batter.
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
M'tucci's Twenty - Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab & Salmon Cake$28.00
Chantilly Cake$7.00
Lunch Crab and Salmon Cakes$19.00
Local Chianina Ground Beef, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onion, House Mustard, Romaine Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
More about M'tucci's Twenty - Five
Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar

118 Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheese Cake$8.50
More about Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar
Central Bodega -

3418 Central Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cake pop$4.00
More about Central Bodega -
PIZZA • SALADS

Restoration Pizza

5161 Lang Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Bites$6.00
Bites of Restoration dough, coated in sugar and baked to perfection. Tossed in butter and your choice of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or both. Served with Caramel and Raspberry dipping sauce.
More about Restoration Pizza

