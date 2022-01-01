Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve cannolis

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

11225 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI - 41
Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
M'tucci's Italian image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

M'tucci's Italian

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$7.00
Prosecco Cannoli Shells, Honey Mascarpone Cream, Cherry Limoncello Coulis
More about M'tucci's Italian
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

10701 CORRALES BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI - 41
Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.
CANNOLI - 41 (Copy)
Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

3403 CENTRAL AVE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CANNOLI - 41
Sweetened ricotta cream cheese with chocolate chips inside a crisp pastry.
More about IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Stew

Tiramisu

Cookies

Cheesecake

Salmon

Penne

Lasagna

Prosciutto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet

Nob Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston