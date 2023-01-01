Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Albuquerque
/
Albuquerque
/
Carrot Cake
Albuquerque restaurants that serve carrot cake
Range Cafe Wyoming
4401 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque
No reviews yet
CARROT CAKE
$6.99
More about Range Cafe Wyoming
Range Cafe Cottonwood
10019 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
No reviews yet
CARROT CAKE
$6.99
More about Range Cafe Cottonwood
