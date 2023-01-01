Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve cheese pizza

THE EATERY image

 

The Eatery

5700 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$7.95
More about The Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Slice Parlor - NE Heights - 9904 MONTGOMERY NE

9904 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
24" Cheese Pizza$26.99
More about Slice Parlor - NE Heights - 9904 MONTGOMERY NE
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Restoration Pizza

5161 Lang Avenue NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)
Takeout
12" Pizza of the Month: Posole$19.50
Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.
Pizza of the Month: Posole (Vegan Cauliflower Crust)$24.75
Red Chile Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Carne Adovada, Red Onion, Hominy, and Fresh Cilantro
10" Pizza of the Month: Posole$15.75
Pesto base, mozzarella, pepperoni, thick-cut bacon, spinach and jalapenos.
More about Restoration Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Caesar Salad

Carrot Cake

Pork Belly

Omelettes

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Blt Sandwiches

Egg Benedict

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Nob Hill

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston