Cheesecake in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$7.99
Cake made with cream and soft cheese on a pastry crust
Consumer pic

 

GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW

3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
La Salita image

 

La Salita

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Chimichanga$5.99
rich, smooth cheesecake rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

11225 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43$7.00
Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.
On The Flip image

 

On The Flip

6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake Sopapilla
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

10701 CORRALES BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43$7.00
Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza image

 

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

3403 CENTRAL AVE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43$7.00
Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.
