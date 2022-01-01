Cheesecake in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve cheesecake
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Cheesecake
|$7.99
Cake made with cream and soft cheese on a pastry crust
GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW
3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1, Albuquerque
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
Bosque Brewing Co.
106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
|DULCE DE LECHE CHEESECAKE
|$6.75
Served with a chocolate drizzle
La Salita
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$5.99
rich, smooth cheesecake rolled in a melt-in-your-mouth, flaky pastry tortilla.
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza
11225 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE - 43
|$7.00
Tall, dense cheesecake with marinated amaretto cherry sauce.
