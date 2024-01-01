Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Main pic

 

El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast

8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAMILY 4# CHICKEN FAJITA TRAY$60.00
4 pounds of our delicious chicken fajitas with sautéed peppers and onions. Accompanied with a pint of rice, a pint of beans, 1/2 pint of guacamole, 1/2 pint sour cream, and 8 flour tortillas.
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$15.25
Three soft corn tortillas, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream
More about El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
Banner pic

 

Garcia’s Kitchen - 4th Street - 4917 4th Street NW

4917 4th Street NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Chicken Burrito$0.00
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - 4th Street - 4917 4th Street NW
Banner pic

 

Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd. - 8518 Indian School Road NE

8518 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Chicken Burrito$0.00
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd. - 8518 Indian School Road NE
Banner pic

 

El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAM. CHICKEN FAJITA TRAY$60.00
4 lbs. Chicken Fajitas, Pint of Rice, Pint of Beans, 8 Flour Tortillas, 1/2 Pint Sour Cream, 1/2 Pint Guacamole
CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS$15.25
Three soft corn tortillas, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream
More about El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Flautas

Egg Burritos

French Toast

Chimichangas

Pesto Pizza

Prosciutto

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Nob Hill

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston