Chicken fajitas in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
El Patron North - 8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast
8100 Wyoming Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|FAMILY 4# CHICKEN FAJITA TRAY
|$60.00
4 pounds of our delicious chicken fajitas with sautéed peppers and onions. Accompanied with a pint of rice, a pint of beans, 1/2 pint of guacamole, 1/2 pint sour cream, and 8 flour tortillas.
|CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
|$15.25
Three soft corn tortillas, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - 4th Street - 4917 4th Street NW
Garcia’s Kitchen - 4th Street - 4917 4th Street NW
4917 4th Street NW, Albuquerque
|Fajita Chicken Burrito
|$0.00
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd. - 8518 Indian School Road NE
Garcia’s Kitchen - Indian School Rd. - 8518 Indian School Road NE
8518 Indian School Road NE, Albuquerque
|Fajita Chicken Burrito
|$0.00
More about El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast
El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast
10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|FAM. CHICKEN FAJITA TRAY
|$60.00
4 lbs. Chicken Fajitas, Pint of Rice, Pint of Beans, 8 Flour Tortillas, 1/2 Pint Sour Cream, 1/2 Pint Guacamole
|CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS
|$15.25
Three soft corn tortillas, sautéed peppers and onions, Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese topped with sour cream