Chicken salad in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Range Cafe Downtown

320 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NM CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$12.99
More about Range Cafe Downtown
M'tucci's Twenty-Five image

 

M'tucci's Twenty - Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken Breast, Bacon & Fig Jam, Aged Mozzarella, Balsamic Grilled Escarole, Marinated Celery, Brioche Bun, Served with Pecorino Fries and a House Made Cookie.
More about M'tucci's Twenty - Five
Item pic

 

The Grove Cafe & Market

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad & Endive Plate$15.95
CHICKEN SALAD & ENDIVE PLATE$15.95
chicken salad, endive, herbs, champagne vinaigrette, soft boiled egg, pickled onions, cornichons, with crostini
PINT CHICKEN SALAD$10.25
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

 

Lily Marie's Coffee Company

2104 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
Baked chicken, celery, onion, dried cherry, pecan, and Mayo.
More about Lily Marie's Coffee Company

