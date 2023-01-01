Chicken tenders in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Range Cafe Wyoming
Range Cafe Wyoming
4401 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.99
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Broasted Chicken Tender Dinner
|$11.99
6 oz of chicken breast tenders served with gravy or BBQ sauce for dipping. Comes with 2 sides
More about Range Cafe Downtown
Range Cafe Downtown
320 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.99