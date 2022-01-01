Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve chile relleno

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood image

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Chile Relleno$4.75
Chile Rellenos$14.99
Homemade long green chile deep fried stuffed with cheese, served with rice and beans
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Chile Relleno Plate$15.00
Two Hatch green chiles stuff with avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides.
Chile Relleno Plate$14.29
Two Hatch green chiles stuff with choice of cheddar, swiss-american or avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
Vegan Chile Relleno Plate$14.29
Two Hatch green chiles stuff with avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides.
More about La Salita Restaurant
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chile Relleno Dinner$11.19
Whole New Mexico Green Chile Pepper stuffed with Asadero Cheese, Beer Battered and Fried in House.
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
Restaurant banner

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood Eubank Location - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE

5220 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chile Rellenos$14.99
Homemade long green chile deep fried stuffed with cheese, served with rice and beans
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood Eubank Location - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Lasagna

Nachos

Salmon

Penne

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet

Nob Hill

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston