Chile relleno in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve chile relleno
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Side Chile Relleno
|$4.75
|Chile Rellenos
|$14.99
Homemade long green chile deep fried stuffed with cheese, served with rice and beans
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Vegan Chile Relleno Plate
|$15.00
Two Hatch green chiles stuff with avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides.
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$14.29
Two Hatch green chiles stuff with choice of cheddar, swiss-american or avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides. Prices Vary.
|Vegan Chile Relleno Plate
|$14.29
Two Hatch green chiles stuff with avocado, dipped and fried per order in our signature batter. Includes two sides.
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Green Chile Relleno Dinner
|$11.19
Whole New Mexico Green Chile Pepper stuffed with Asadero Cheese, Beer Battered and Fried in House.