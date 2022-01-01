Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve chili

DOGOS VIP image

 

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI CHEESE FRIES$14.00
CHILI BEAN DOG$6.95
More about DOGOS VIP
ONI image

RAMEN

Oni

600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Chili Oil Jar (v, gf)$8.00
6oz jar of garlic chili oil
More about Oni
THE EATERY image

 

The Eatery

5700 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Cheeseburger$11.75
More about The Eatery
Main pic

 

Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar

118 Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Green Chili Cheese Roll$16.00
NM's favorite green chili, tamago, bacon, pepperjack cheese, avocado, topped with green chili sauce.
More about Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar
Other Chili image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
East Coast Chili, Cheese, & Onion Fries$5.99
Topped with our east cost style chili, melted cheddar cheese, and raw onions.
East Coast Chili Dog$6.29
UHDC house-made chili and onions
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
Other Chili image

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
East Coast Chili Dog$8.00
UHDC house-made chili and onions
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
Thai Tip image

 

Thai Tip Restaurant

1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
D-1 fried chilies with bamboo$11.75
​Stir fried with your choice of protein, Thai curry, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and basil; ​tossed in a savory sauce.
D-2 chilies with basil (pad gra prow)$12.75
​Stir fried with your choice of protein, garlic, basil, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions; tossed in a savory sauce.
More about Thai Tip Restaurant

