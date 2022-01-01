Chili in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve chili
More about DOGOS VIP
DOGOS VIP
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|CHILI CHEESE FRIES
|$14.00
|CHILI BEAN DOG
|$6.95
More about Oni
RAMEN
Oni
600 Central Ave SW STE 100, Albuquerque
|Garlic Chili Oil Jar (v, gf)
|$8.00
6oz jar of garlic chili oil
More about Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar
Diaz Kitchen and Sushi Bar
118 Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque
|Bacon Green Chili Cheese Roll
|$16.00
NM's favorite green chili, tamago, bacon, pepperjack cheese, avocado, topped with green chili sauce.
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|East Coast Chili, Cheese, & Onion Fries
|$5.99
Topped with our east cost style chili, melted cheddar cheese, and raw onions.
|East Coast Chili Dog
|$6.29
UHDC house-made chili and onions
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|East Coast Chili Dog
|$8.00
UHDC house-made chili and onions
More about Thai Tip Restaurant
Thai Tip Restaurant
1512 Wyoming Blvd NE suite E, Albuquerque
|D-1 fried chilies with bamboo
|$11.75
Stir fried with your choice of protein, Thai curry, bamboo shoots, onions, bell peppers, and basil; tossed in a savory sauce.
|D-2 chilies with basil (pad gra prow)
|$12.75
Stir fried with your choice of protein, garlic, basil, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions; tossed in a savory sauce.