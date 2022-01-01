Cookies in Albuquerque

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Albuquerque restaurants that serve cookies

THE EATERY image

 

THE EATERY

5700 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
2 Cookies$3.95
More about THE EATERY
Item pic

 

M'tucci's Twenty-Five

4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Ricotta Cookies$5.00
M'tucci's Famous Pillowy Cookies
More about M'tucci's Twenty-Five
Consumer pic

 

GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW

3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Delight$6.00
Chocolate chip cookie, served with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, blueberries and topped off with chocolate fudge
More about GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW
M'tucci's Italian image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

M'tucci's Italian

6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Ricotta Cookies (5)$5.00
More about M'tucci's Italian
Item pic

 

The Grove Cafe & Market

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE WALNUT with SEA SALT COOKIE$3.00
Chocolate chocolate chip with toasted walnuts and sea salt. Yum! Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.
1/2 DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH$9.99
BROWN BUTTER BOURBON BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIE$3.00
Cult following, need we say more. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.
More about The Grove Cafe & Market

