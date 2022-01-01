Cookies in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve cookies
More about M'tucci's Twenty-Five
M'tucci's Twenty-Five
4939 Pan American Fwy NE, ALBUQUERQUE
|Lemon Ricotta Cookies
|$5.00
M'tucci's Famous Pillowy Cookies
More about GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW
GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW
3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1, Albuquerque
|Cookie Delight
|$6.00
Chocolate chip cookie, served with vanilla ice cream, strawberries, blueberries and topped off with chocolate fudge
More about M'tucci's Italian
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
M'tucci's Italian
6001 Winter Haven Dr NW, Albuquerque
|Lemon Ricotta Cookies (5)
|$5.00
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
The Grove Cafe & Market
600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE
|CHOCOLATE WALNUT with SEA SALT COOKIE
|$3.00
Chocolate chocolate chip with toasted walnuts and sea salt. Yum! Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.
|1/2 DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH
|$9.99
|BROWN BUTTER BOURBON BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIE
|$3.00
Cult following, need we say more. Our sweets sell out quickly, so please let us know your second choice in the notes. For orders of one dozen or more, please call us at (505) 248-9800.