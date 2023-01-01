Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants that serve corn dogs

La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Corn Dog Basket$5.99
Five bite size corn dogs with french fries
More about La Salita Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mokau coffee and snacks - 299 98th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121

Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Korean Corn Dog$6.50
More about Mokau coffee and snacks - 299 98th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Corn Dog$6.00
Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella. Dipped in our home made batter, rolled in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and a dusting of sugar
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Corn Dog$7.00
Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella. Dipped in our home made batter, rolled in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and a dusting of sugar.
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck

