Corn dogs in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve corn dogs
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Mini Corn Dog Basket
|$5.99
Five bite size corn dogs with french fries
Mokau coffee and snacks - 299 98th St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Central Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque
|Korean Corn Dog
|$6.50
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Korean Corn Dog
|$6.00
Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella. Dipped in our home made batter, rolled in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and a dusting of sugar
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - Food Truck
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|Korean Corn Dog
|$7.00
Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella. Dipped in our home made batter, rolled in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and a dusting of sugar.