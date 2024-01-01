French toast in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve french toast
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - San Mateo - 2924 San Mateo NE
Garcia’s Kitchen - San Mateo - 2924 San Mateo NE
2924 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque
|French Toast & Two Eggs
|$12.55
2 thick French toast , 2 eggs, choice of meat
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - Coors Blvd - 6390 Coors Blvd NW
Garcia’s Kitchen - Coors Blvd - 6390 Coors Blvd NW
6390 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|French Toast
|$7.30
2 thick French toast
|French Toast & Two Eggs
|$12.55
2 thick French toast , 2 eggs, choice of meat