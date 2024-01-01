Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve french toast

Garcia’s Kitchen - San Mateo - 2924 San Mateo NE

2924 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque

French Toast & Two Eggs$12.55
2 thick French toast , 2 eggs, choice of meat
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - San Mateo - 2924 San Mateo NE
Garcia’s Kitchen - Coors Blvd - 6390 Coors Blvd NW

6390 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

French Toast$7.30
2 thick French toast
French Toast & Two Eggs$12.55
2 thick French toast , 2 eggs, choice of meat
More about Garcia’s Kitchen - Coors Blvd - 6390 Coors Blvd NW
Garcia’s Kitchen-Juan Tabo - 3601 Juan Tabo NE

3601 Juan Tabo NE, Albuquerque

French Toast$7.30
2 thick French toast
More about Garcia’s Kitchen-Juan Tabo - 3601 Juan Tabo NE

