Muffins in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants that serve muffins

Consumer pic

 

Range Cafe Wyoming

4401 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MUFFIN$3.50
More about Range Cafe Wyoming
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Vick’s Egg sausage muffin sandwich$6.95
1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and our homemade spicy sausage Patty on our Biscuit
English Muffin$3.69
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
Consumer pic

 

Range Cafe Downtown

320 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MUFFIN$3.50
More about Range Cafe Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Pinon Coffee House

5222 4th St. NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffin$1.95
Blueberry Muffin
More about Pinon Coffee House
Item pic

 

The Grove Cafe & Market

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 DOZEN ENGLISH MUFFINS$9.25
MUFFIN$4.75
HOUSEMADE ENGLISH MUFFIN$3.50
served with butter and house jam or local honey
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

 

Pinon Coffee House

4545 Alameda Blvd NE Suite I, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffin$1.95
Pistachio Rose Muffin
More about Pinon Coffee House

