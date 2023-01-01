Muffins in Albuquerque
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Vick’s Egg sausage muffin sandwich
|$6.95
1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and our homemade spicy sausage Patty on our Biscuit
|English Muffin
|$3.69
More about Pinon Coffee House
Pinon Coffee House
5222 4th St. NW, Albuquerque
|Muffin
|$1.95
Blueberry Muffin
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
The Grove Cafe & Market
600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE
|1/2 DOZEN ENGLISH MUFFINS
|$9.25
|MUFFIN
|$4.75
|HOUSEMADE ENGLISH MUFFIN
|$3.50
served with butter and house jam or local honey