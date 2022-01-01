Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIRRIA NACHOS$14.00
CRISPY NACHO CHIPS PILLED WITH BIRRIA BEEF, QUESO CHEDAR CHESSE, TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, CILANDRO, CILANTRO, SLICED JALAPENOS, CREMA, JALAPENO SAUCE.
Side of Nacho Cheese (4oz)$0.95
More about DOGOS VIP
Food Truck Location - image

 

Food Truck Location -

8420 Firestone Lane Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Nachos$12.00
Our house nachos with all the fixins!
More about Food Truck Location -
Large Nachos image

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Nachos$9.99
Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
Large Nachos$10.99
Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Consumer pic

 

GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW

3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gold Street Nachos$11.00
Chips, beans, nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado
More about GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW
Bosque Brewing Co. image

 

Bosque Brewing Co.

106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN ELOTE NACHOS$13.00
Tortilla chips with beer queso, shredded chicken, sautéed elote, red bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and lime crema topped with a dusting of flaming hot Cheetos® powder
More about Bosque Brewing Co.
La Salita image

 

La Salita

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cindy Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef, & melted cheddar cheese.
More about La Salita
La Reforma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Reforma

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$10.50
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.
More about La Reforma
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Mama$9.75
House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
Loaded Nacho Mama$12.95
House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.
Nacho Mama LUNCH$6.95
More about Casa Taco
Sobremesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Sobremesa

3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.1 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
house made tortilla chips toped with cheese blend, black beans, pico de gallo, beer cheese, sour cream, guacamole & salsa. add chicken, ground beef, carnitas or carne adovada + $4
More about Sobremesa
Sadie's Nacho image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sadie's Nacho$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
Restoration Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Restoration Pizza

5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque

Avg 4.3 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Small Nachos$9.00
Tortilla Chips with House-Made Beer Queso, Red Chile Chicken, Jalapeños, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, and Cilantro
Family Nachos$13.00
Tortilla Chips with House-Made Beer Queso, Red Chile Chicken, Jalapeños, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, and Cilantro
More about Restoration Pizza
Nachos image

 

BRIXENS

400 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$12.00
Crisp corn tortilla chips, cheddar, chile con queso, black beans, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, house pickled jalapenos
More about BRIXENS

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

Lasagna

Penne

Tortas

Tacos

Salmon

Tiramisu

Prosciutto

Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Midtown/University

No reviews yet

Nob Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston