Nachos in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve nachos
DOGOS VIP
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|BIRRIA NACHOS
|$14.00
CRISPY NACHO CHIPS PILLED WITH BIRRIA BEEF, QUESO CHEDAR CHESSE, TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, CILANDRO, CILANTRO, SLICED JALAPENOS, CREMA, JALAPENO SAUCE.
|Side of Nacho Cheese (4oz)
|$0.95
Food Truck Location -
8420 Firestone Lane Northeast, Albuquerque
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$12.00
Our house nachos with all the fixins!
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Small Nachos
|$9.99
Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
|Large Nachos
|$10.99
Homemade tortilla chips smothered in beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat
GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW
3211 Coors Blvd SW Suite H1, Albuquerque
|Gold Street Nachos
|$11.00
Chips, beans, nacho cheese, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado
Bosque Brewing Co.
106 Girard Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
|CHICKEN ELOTE NACHOS
|$13.00
Tortilla chips with beer queso, shredded chicken, sautéed elote, red bell peppers and onions, pico de gallo, and lime crema topped with a dusting of flaming hot Cheetos® powder
La Salita
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Cindy Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef, & melted cheddar cheese.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Nachos
|$10.50
Tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, beans, jalapenos, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Nacho Mama
|$9.75
House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, topped with lettuce and tomatoes.
|Loaded Nacho Mama
|$12.95
House made tortilla chips layered with shredded cheese, pinto beans, and Chile con Queso, and ground beef topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and sliced jalapeños.
|Nacho Mama LUNCH
|$6.95
FRENCH FRIES
Sobremesa
3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque
|Nachos
|$12.00
house made tortilla chips toped with cheese blend, black beans, pico de gallo, beer cheese, sour cream, guacamole & salsa. add chicken, ground beef, carnitas or carne adovada + $4
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Sadie's Nacho
|$10.99
Sadie's fresh tostadas topped with refried beans & your choice of shredded chicken or Billy's spicy ground beef, topped with aged Cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños.
PIZZA • SALADS
Restoration Pizza
5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A, Albuquerque
|Small Nachos
|$9.00
Tortilla Chips with House-Made Beer Queso, Red Chile Chicken, Jalapeños, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, and Cilantro
|Family Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla Chips with House-Made Beer Queso, Red Chile Chicken, Jalapeños, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, and Cilantro