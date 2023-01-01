Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Albuquerque

Go
Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve omelettes

Consumer pic

 

Range Cafe Wyoming

4401 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KITCHEN SINK OMELETTE$14.99
VEGGIE OMELETTE$13.99
More about Range Cafe Wyoming
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Tamale Omelette$13.50
A three-egg omelet stuffed with our homemade pork tamale and cheddar-jack cheese, smothered in red chili and served with pintos.
Out West Omelette$10.00
A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese. you can add other ingredients .75 each, comes with Choice of potatoes, and toast
West Coast Omelette$12.99
A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese, Bacon and Spinach. Add chili, mushrooms, or other Vegies for $0.85 each. This omelet comes with 3 tomato slices instead of potatoes.
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
Consumer pic

 

Range Cafe Downtown

320 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KITCHEN SINK OMELETTE$14.99
VEGGIE OMELETTE$13.99
More about Range Cafe Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Range Cafe Cottonwood

10019 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KITCHEN SINK OMELETTE$14.99
More about Range Cafe Cottonwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Albuquerque

French Fries

Enchiladas

Chicken Salad

Pancakes

Huevos Rancheros

Tiramisu

Shrimp Tacos

Coconut Cream Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Albuquerque to explore

Business Parkway/Academy Acres

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

North Valley/Los Ranchos

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Nob Hill

No reviews yet

Westside

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Albuquerque to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Las Cruces

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rio Rancho

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Fe

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Taos

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ruidoso

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durango

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston