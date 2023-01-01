Omelettes in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve omelettes
Range Cafe Wyoming
4401 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|KITCHEN SINK OMELETTE
|$14.99
|VEGGIE OMELETTE
|$13.99
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Tamale Omelette
|$13.50
A three-egg omelet stuffed with our homemade pork tamale and cheddar-jack cheese, smothered in red chili and served with pintos.
|Out West Omelette
|$10.00
A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese. you can add other ingredients .75 each, comes with Choice of potatoes, and toast
|West Coast Omelette
|$12.99
A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese, Bacon and Spinach. Add chili, mushrooms, or other Vegies for $0.85 each. This omelet comes with 3 tomato slices instead of potatoes.
Range Cafe Downtown
320 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
