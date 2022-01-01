Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

DOGOS VIP

6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIRRIA PIE$24.00
PIE CONSISTING OF LAYERS OF FLOUR TOTILLA , CHESSE , BIRRIA BEEF , RED ONONS , CILANTRO, CREMA, JALAPENOS SAUCE.
More about DOGOS VIP
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Vick’s Style Frito Pie$11.99
Your choice of: Beef, Carne Adovada or Carnitas, Over Fritos, Pinto beans, Cheddar cheese, home made Red or green Chili, Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes and chopped onions
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Frito Pie*$9.44
Fritos topped with ground beef, whole pinto beans, red chile, and melty chile con queso. top with lettuce and tomato.
Frito Pie Special*$5.25
Fritos topped with ground beef, whole pinto beans, red chile, and melty chile con queso. top with lettuce and tomato.
Frito Pie Special*$5.25
Fritos topped with ground beef, whole pinto beans, red chile, and melty chile con queso. top with lettuce and tomato.
More about La Salita Restaurant
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Frito Pie$6.50
Fritos corn chips topped with house made pinto beans, Cheese, ground beef, and our own Red Chile sauce. Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes.
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
On The Flip image

 

On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley

6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mile High Frito Pie$9.75
More about On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley
Rise and Roast image

 

Rise and Roast

401 Eubank Blvd SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$2.29
More about Rise and Roast
Restaurant banner

 

Lily Marie's Coffee Co

2104 Isleta Blvd SW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
Individual Pies$5.50
More about Lily Marie's Coffee Co

