Pies in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve pies
More about DOGOS VIP
DOGOS VIP
6125 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|BIRRIA PIE
|$24.00
PIE CONSISTING OF LAYERS OF FLOUR TOTILLA , CHESSE , BIRRIA BEEF , RED ONONS , CILANTRO, CREMA, JALAPENOS SAUCE.
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Vick’s Style Frito Pie
|$11.99
Your choice of: Beef, Carne Adovada or Carnitas, Over Fritos, Pinto beans, Cheddar cheese, home made Red or green Chili, Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes and chopped onions
More about La Salita Restaurant
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Frito Pie*
|$9.44
Fritos topped with ground beef, whole pinto beans, red chile, and melty chile con queso. top with lettuce and tomato.
|Frito Pie Special*
|$5.25
Fritos topped with ground beef, whole pinto beans, red chile, and melty chile con queso. top with lettuce and tomato.
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Frito Pie
|$6.50
Fritos corn chips topped with house made pinto beans, Cheese, ground beef, and our own Red Chile sauce. Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes.
More about On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley
On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley
6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque
|Mile High Frito Pie
|$9.75