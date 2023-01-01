Pulled pork sandwiches in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Tantrum Barbecue -
9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
Smoked pulled pork sandwich with apple slaw, our house Tantrum Sauce, and a side of your choice.
Chalkboard Eats
10200 Corrales Road Northwest, Albuquerque
|Pulled Pork & Slaw Sandwich
|$10.00
1/3# Pound Applwood smoked pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and craft BBQ sauce on toasted house bun. Served with Kettle Chips.