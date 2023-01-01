Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Food Truck Location - image

 

Tantrum Barbecue -

9904 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Smoked pulled pork sandwich with apple slaw, our house Tantrum Sauce, and a side of your choice.
More about Tantrum Barbecue -
Item pic

 

Chalkboard Eats

10200 Corrales Road Northwest, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork & Slaw Sandwich$10.00
1/3# Pound Applwood smoked pulled pork, topped with coleslaw and craft BBQ sauce on toasted house bun. Served with Kettle Chips.
More about Chalkboard Eats
Sobremesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery

3421 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.1 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwiches (Feeds 4)$30.00
25 oz of our pulled pork marinated in house red chile bbq sauce. Comes with 4 of our fresh brioche buns.
More about Sobremesa Restaurant & Brewery

