Quesadillas in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Last Call Mexican Eatery - Coors
Last Call Mexican Eatery - Coors
6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque
|Kids - Quesadilla
|$7.42
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque
|Poncho Villa’s Quesadillas
|$10.99
Spicy chicken with cheddar-jack cheese in a folded, grilled flour tortilla
|Coyote Quesadilla
|$10.49
Eggs, cheese and your choice of Meat, sandwiched on a toasted tortilla comes with choice of potatoes, salsa, and sour cream
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$8.99
cheese quesadilla with rice and beans
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
Prepared with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, and add shredded beef, chorizo, ham, chicken, steak, or shrimp for $1.50
|Quesadilla Plate
|$12.99
More about La Salita Restaurant
La Salita Restaurant
1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Melted cheddar cheese sandwiched between two flour tortillas
More about La Reforma
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Reforma
8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$12.00
Asadero cheese, pineapple, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$13.00
Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$12.00
Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque
|Ala Carte BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
Grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce, cilantro, green onions melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla.
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
|Ala Carte Chicken Green Chile Quesadilla
|$8.95
Roasted Hatch green chile, grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
Sadie's of New Mexico
6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque
|Quesadilla
|$0.00
Two 11 inch tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Served with guacamole & sour cream lettuce and tomato.
More about On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley
On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley
6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque
|Kid's Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.00
More about Fuego 505 - 5750 MCMAHON BLVD NW
Fuego 505 - 5750 MCMAHON BLVD NW
5750 Mcmahon Boulevard Northwest, Albuquerque
|Quesadilla Tacos (2)
|$10.00
Served in a melted cheese flour/corn hybrid tortilla, rotisserie skirt steak, and Fuego salsa