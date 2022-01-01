Quesadillas in Albuquerque

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Last Call Mexican Eatery image

 

Last Call Mexican Eatery - Coors

6261 Riverside Plaza Ln NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids - Quesadilla$7.42
More about Last Call Mexican Eatery - Coors
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
Takeout
Poncho Villa’s Quesadillas$10.99
Spicy chicken with cheddar-jack cheese in a folded, grilled flour tortilla
Coyote Quesadilla$10.49
Eggs, cheese and your choice of Meat, sandwiched on a toasted tortilla comes with choice of potatoes, salsa, and sour cream
More about Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen - Central and Wyoming
Item pic

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood

7209 Central Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$8.99
cheese quesadilla with rice and beans
Quesadilla$10.99
Prepared with your choice of corn or flour tortilla, and add shredded beef, chorizo, ham, chicken, steak, or shrimp for $1.50
Quesadilla Plate$12.99
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood
La Salita image

 

La Salita Restaurant

1950 Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Suite H, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$6.99
Melted cheddar cheese sandwiched between two flour tortillas
More about La Salita Restaurant
La Reforma image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Reforma

8900 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.00
Asadero cheese, pineapple, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada Quesadilla$13.00
Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.
Carnitas Quesadilla$12.00
Asadero cheese, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo.
More about La Reforma
Casa Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast

5801 Academy Road NE, Albuquerque

Avg 4.5 (3681 reviews)
Takeout
Ala Carte BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Grilled chicken breast, barbecue sauce, cilantro, green onions melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
Kids meals inclusive of choice of side and beverage
Ala Carte Chicken Green Chile Quesadilla$8.95
Roasted Hatch green chile, grilled chicken breast, melted cheese in a buttery grilled flour tortilla
More about Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
Sadie's of New Mexico image

 

Sadie's of New Mexico

6230 4th St NW, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$0.00
Two 11 inch tortillas filled with your choice of meat. Served with guacamole & sour cream lettuce and tomato.
More about Sadie's of New Mexico
On The Flip image

 

On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley

6110 Alameda NE, Abuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Quesadilla$6.00
More about On The Flip - at Tin Can Alley
Consumer pic

 

Fuego 505 - 5750 MCMAHON BLVD NW

5750 Mcmahon Boulevard Northwest, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla Tacos (2)$10.00
Served in a melted cheese flour/corn hybrid tortilla, rotisserie skirt steak, and Fuego salsa
More about Fuego 505 - 5750 MCMAHON BLVD NW
Restaurant banner

 

Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood Eubank Location - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE

5220 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$8.99
cheese quesadilla with rice and beans
More about Lindo Mexico Grill & Seafood Eubank Location - 5220 Eubank Blvd NE

