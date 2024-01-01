Sliders in Albuquerque
Albuquerque restaurants that serve sliders
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Nob Hill
Urban Hotdog Company - Nob Hill
3507 Central AVE NE, Albuquerque
|Sriracha Sliders (3)
|$12.99
3 sliders topped with UHDC pickled daikon & carrots, jalapeno, & Sriracha mayo. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
More about Heavy Burgers
Heavy Burgers
7521 Carmel Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque
|SLIDER (tiny burger)
|$4.00
Something for the light appetites.... A 2oz. smash burger patty on a small brioche bun. Build your own style just like a regular Heavy Burger!!
Don't forget the freebies!!!!
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque
|Mac & Cheese Sliders (3)
|$11.99
3 sliders topped with UHDC Mac & Cheese and bourbon BBQ. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
|Bourbon BBQ Sliders (3)
|$11.49
3 sliders topped with home-made coleslaw & UHDC bourbon BBQ. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
|Plain Sliders (3)
|$9.99
3 sliders served plain. You can add your choice on add-ons in the modifiers. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!