Sliders in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Albuquerque restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

Urban Hotdog Company - Nob Hill

3507 Central AVE NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sriracha Sliders (3)$12.99
3 sliders topped with UHDC pickled daikon & carrots, jalapeno, & Sriracha mayo. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
More about Urban Hotdog Company - Nob Hill
Heavy Burgers image

 

Heavy Burgers

7521 Carmel Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SLIDER (tiny burger)$4.00
Something for the light appetites.... A 2oz. smash burger patty on a small brioche bun. Build your own style just like a regular Heavy Burger!!
Don't forget the freebies!!!!
More about Heavy Burgers
Item pic

HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant

10250 Cottonwood Park NW, Albuquerque

Avg 4.6 (1344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese Sliders (3)$11.99
3 sliders topped with UHDC Mac & Cheese and bourbon BBQ. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
Bourbon BBQ Sliders (3)$11.49
3 sliders topped with home-made coleslaw & UHDC bourbon BBQ. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
Plain Sliders (3)$9.99
3 sliders served plain. You can add your choice on add-ons in the modifiers. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
More about Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
Banner pic

 

El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS SLIDERS$7.50
More about El Patron - 10551 Montgomery Boulevard Northeast

