Spinach salad in Albuquerque

Albuquerque restaurants
Toast

Albuquerque restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Slice Parlor - Nob Hill - 3410 Central Ave SE

3410 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$9.49
Fresh spinach, goat or feta cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts and your choice of dressing.
More about Slice Parlor - Nob Hill - 3410 Central Ave SE
Item pic

 

Slice Parlor - NE Heights - 9904 MONTGOMERY NE

9904 MONTGOMERY NE, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$9.49
Fresh spinach, goat or feta cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts and your choice of dressing.
More about Slice Parlor - NE Heights - 9904 MONTGOMERY NE
Item pic

 

The Grove Cafe & Market

600 Central Avenue SE Suite A, ALBUQUERQUE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
STRAWBERRY & SPINACH SALAD$15.95
strawberries, spinach, green onion, tomatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds, sunflower seeds, pea tendrils, mint & a white balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Grove Cafe & Market
Consumer pic

 

Fusion Tacos at Green Jeans Farmery - 3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast

3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Spinach Salad$10.00
More about Fusion Tacos at Green Jeans Farmery - 3600 Cutler Avenue Northeast

